Check Out Flipboard's Minimalist, "Inside Of An iPod" Office -- And The Huge New One They're Planning To Move Into (PHOTO TOUR)

Flipboard, the iPad magazine app, has become very popular, thanks in large part to its clean, minimalist design.
Flipboard’s corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., share a similar spirit. With bright white walls and desks and lots of natural light, it’s sort of like “the inside of an iPod.”
But Flipboard is already outgrowing its space, and plans to expand into a much larger office in downtown Palo Alto later this year.
We recently visited both buildings, and, of course, brought our camera.
Flipboard HQ -- a former art gallery -- is a few blocks down a tree-lined street from downtown Palo Alto.
There's Flipboard CEO Mike McCue (centre) in a design meeting with Mia Quagliarello (content curation), Marcos Weskamp (design), and Gloria Lin (product)
McCue co-founded Flipboard last year. He's best known for founding Tellme Networks and selling it to Microsoft. Long ago, he worked at Netscape.
Across the street, a building where Apple CEO Steve Jobs supposedly had a small, private office for years
A few blocks away, here's the much bigger (13,000 sq. ft.) building that Flipboard hopes to expand into later this year
It's a different vibe but it's pretty cool, as the company plans to expand to 50-60 people by the end of the year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.