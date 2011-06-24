Check Out Flipboard's Minimalist, "Inside Of An iPod" Office -- And The Huge New One They're Planning To Move Into (PHOTO TOUR)

Flipboard, the iPad magazine app, has become very popular, thanks in large part to its clean, minimalist design.



Flipboard’s corporate headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif., share a similar spirit. With bright white walls and desks and lots of natural light, it’s sort of like “the inside of an iPod.”

But Flipboard is already outgrowing its space, and plans to expand into a much larger office in downtown Palo Alto later this year.

We recently visited both buildings, and, of course, brought our camera.

