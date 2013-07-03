Flipboard Temporarily Lost Its Users' Google Reader Feeds

News reading app Flipboard had some difficulty pulling in content from Google Reader this morning, even though it ensured users back in March that their Reader subscriptions would be safe on the mobile reading app.



We first saw the news on TechCrunch.

When Google announced its plans to shutter RSS service Google Reader, Flipboard was quick to come out and say that its users’ subscriptions would be safe.

Flipboard walked its users through a simple, two-step process to ensure that they would always be able to access their Reader subscriptions once Google shut down the service.

When we pulled up the Reader section in my Flipboard account earlier today, all we saw was content from mid-June. When we tried to refresh the content, it simply said, “No new items.”(See below.) Though, some people on Twitter reported that they don’t see any content at all.

Flipboard now seems to be properly pulling in feeds from Google Reader. We have reached out to Flipboard and will update this story when we hear back.

