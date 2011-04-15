Holy Crap, Flipboard Just Raised $50 Million At A $200 Million Valuation

Photo: Flipboard

Now Flipboard CEO Mike McCue has Oprah and moolah.The same day that Flipboard announced a big partnership with Oprah Winfrey, the iPad media startup also confirmed that it has just raised $50 million at a $200 million valuation.



AllThingsD’s Kara Swisher reports that Insight Venture Partners led the round, and Comcast’s venture arm joined as a new investor. (Why not Oprah?)

The $200 million valuation sounds big for a “pre-revenue” company, but let’s be honest, this is mostly based on the strength of Flipboard’s team and its product so far.

Clearly, investors have a lot of faith that Mike McCue, Evan Doll, and company can build something worth billions of dollars. And that’s not a crazy concept.

