The CEO of Flipboard just burned Apple

Earlier this week, Apple debuted a new app called News that’s coming to iPhones with its next big iPhone update, iOS 9.

Apple’s News app is essentially a news curation service similar to Flipboard — it looks like a digital magazine and pulls in news articles and videos based on your interests.

Flipboard’s CEO, however, doesn’t think his company has much to worry about.

“What Apple was showing is something that we actually shipped five years ago,” Mike McCue, the CEO of Flipboard, said when speaking on BBC Radio’s Tech Tent podcast.

McCue went on to say that since the market is so competitive, you have to be able to work with the same companies you compete against in certain situations.

McCue founded Flipboard in 2010 with former Apple iPhone engineer Evan Doll.

Since then, we’ve seen a ton of companies large and small trying to get into the news curation space, such as Facebook which launched an app called Paper in 2014. Paper isn’t exactly like Flipboard, but it does curate news based on your interests and combines that with your Facebook Newsfeed updates.

“We were clearly onto something,” McCue said to the BBC.

NOW WATCH: The 12 best new features coming to the iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.