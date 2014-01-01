The Newest Number One App On IPhone Is A Great Way To Recap Your 2013 In Facebook Photos

Flipagram is a video app that is perfect for remembering some of the best moments of 2013. The app lets you create short videos comprised of pictures from Facebook, Instagram, and the photos stored on your phone.

The length of the videos can vary between 15 seconds and 30 seconds ,but you’ll have the added benefit of being able to add music to spruce up the story you want to tell.

The app is available for free on iPhone and Android.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.