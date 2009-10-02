Flip Video Files Mystery Remote With FCC

Flip Video has submitted a new RF remote to the FCC, Engadget reports. It is unclear just what this remote is meant to control — but it isn’t a camera, so something new is coming from Flip.



Cisco (CSCO) acquired Pure Media, which makes the Flip, back in March. Cisco has expressed its intention to expand the Flip brand into new areas, and there have been rumours of a Flip DVR system. This certainly could be a DVR remote.

Whatever it is, it’s nothing we’ve seen from Flip before.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.