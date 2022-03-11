‘Flip or Flop’ is ending because filming reportedly became ‘too intimate’ for exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa

Exes Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack won’t be filming new episodes of ‘Flip or Flop.’ HGTV

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack announced on Thursday that “Flip or Flop” is ending after 10 years.

Filming the series reportedly became “too intimate” for the exes, who share two children.

Both El Moussa and Haack will continue to film independent shows for HGTV.

On Thursday, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa announced their HGTV series “Flip or Flop” is ending.

The hosts and former spouses shared the news in separate Instagram posts, saying that next week’s episode would be the series finale.

According to a source familiar with the situation who spoke to People, the show is ending because it became “too intimate” for the exes to film together.

“Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They’re co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that,” the source told People. “The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter.”

Representatives for El Moussa and Haack did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

A source told People that filming the show was ‘too intimate’ for the former couple. HGTV

The news comes after the exes had a fight on the set of the series in July 2021, as reported by People.

The outlet reported that El Moussa yelled at Haack and compared her to his now-wife, Heather Rae El Moussa of “Selling Sunset.”

“Look at me, look at me, look at me. It’s called winning,” El Moussa said to Haack, according to People. The publication also reported that he called his ex-wife a “washed-up loser” during the incident.

A source later told People that El Moussa was “super remorseful” about his comments, but also said that Haack and El Moussa aren’t friends. “They’re exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of co-parenting, they’re not friends,” the source told People.

Haack and El Moussa got married in 2009, and they have two children together who often appeared on their show. “Flip or Flop” started airing in 2013, showing the couple remodel California homes together.

The couple announced their split in 2016, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa. Jerod Harris/Stringer

They broke up just seven months after police were called to their house because of “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun,” as TMZ reported at the time. El Moussa was seen running from his home with a firearm, which he dropped after police told him to release it from a helicopter, according to TMZ.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” El Moussa and Haack said in a statement to People on the matter. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

Although Haack and El Moussa will not film new episodes of “Flip or Flop,” they will both continue to film HGTV shows independently.

“Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are long-time, fan-favorite stars on HGTV and it’s true that ‘Flip or Flop’ is coming to an end after an epic 10-season run as a top-rated unscripted series,” a representative for HGTV said in a statement to Insider. “More than 90 million viewers have watched the popular series since its premiere in 2013. We look forward to seeing more of Tarek and Christina’s real life, real estate and renovation adventures in upcoming episodes of their solo series ‘Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa’ and ‘Christina on the Coast.'”

The network announced in a March 3 press release that both El Moussa and Haack signed multi-year contracts with HGTV.