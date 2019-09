33 years of hurricane data.

Photo: John Nelson, IDV Solutions

The latest image from John Nelson, data vis expert, shows the paths of every hurricane and tropical storm in the last 33 years — flip-book style.See the latest on Hurricane Isaac, which is headed towards the Gulf coast right now.



See Also: This Awesome Image Shows Every Hurricane And Tropical Storm Since 1851 >

