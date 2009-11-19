Flip Adding WiFi To Its Cameras

Flip is adding a larger screen, and WiFi, to its camcorders reports Pocket-lint.



It’s a smart move. Now Flip users will be able to upload their videos straight from the camera to the web, just like the iPhone 3GS, and Droid.

It’s a late move, though. Smartphones have turned the camcorder into an application, not a device. Unless this is the first step in a radical plan that changes the company, it’s hard to see a long vibrant future for Flip cameras.

