The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy San Francisco suburb has finally found a buyer

A unique house situated in the affluent town of Hillsborough, California, has finally found a buyer.
Known by Bay Area locals as the “Flintstones House” for its kooky attributes, the house was originally listed for $A5.6 million in 2015. After two price chops, the listing site finally says that the house has a “sale pending.” It’s unclear what the final sale price was, though it was most recently listed for $A4.25 million.
Indeed, many neighbours and locals call the home an eyesore, especially after it was painted orange and purple, according to Tech Insider.
Take a look around the home that has divided a community. Alain Pinel Realtors had the listing.
It's made from concrete that's been painted orange and purple, though it was first finished in an off-white colour when it was built in 1976.
The odd shape of the house was created by applying shotcrete to both a steel rebar structure and a series of mesh frames held up by inflated balloons typically used for aeronautical research.
The home fell into disrepair in the '80s, and it was repaired and renovated after mountain-water runoff eventually did major damage to the foundation.
The kitchen features a center island attached to the roof of the house, which also features a skylight.
This criticism has only increased since the current owners bought the property in 1996 for $A1.06 million.
