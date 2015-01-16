Grab The Only Hoodie You'll Need For The Next 10 Years [29% Off]

It’s not every clothing manufacturer that claims its garments will provide a decade of fashionable comfort. But that is precisely what Flint and Tinder is offering with the Kickstarter-backed 10-Year Hoodie — and it is currently also on 29% discount.

It seems like a bold claim, but the US-based company wants to take a different tack from that of many big brands, by making clothes that last — even going so far as to offer a 10-year warranty and free mending.

The Hoodie’s rare 18oz yarn is also designed to get softer over time, as well as provide shelter from the elements, and 3-end yarn has been used for a stronger knit. The whole garment is manufactured in the USA, in Toluca Lake, California. It comes in six tasteful colours and in sizes XS-3XL. Here’s a look at the story behind the Hoodie, and how it is made:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

For a limited time, The 10-Year Hoodie 29% off plus free shipping, along with the standard warranty and mending offer. Visit the link below to grab the deal.

Get 29% off the Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie ($US69.99 incl. shipping)

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.