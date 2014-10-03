Flinders Is The First Australian University To Accept Bitcoin

Getty/Sean Gallup

Flinders University, through its New Venture Institute, is the first Australian University to accept Bitcoin payments.

The digital currency is being accepted for Venture Dorm, the 12-week entrepreneurial educational program run by New Venture Institute as well as the Entrepreneurs in Conversation event series.

Some universities such as Kings College in New York have adopted Bitcoin payments but universities in Australia have yet to catch up.

Flinders Vice Chancellor Michael Barber says the university isn’t yet accepting Bitcoins or other digital currencies as payment for fees.

This was something for the future.

Bitcoin use is exploding in Australia with ATMs now in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra, and with more than 160 vendors accepting Bitcoin as payment.

