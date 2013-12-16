Flights Will Be Delayed Across Australia Today After A 'Technical Issue' In Melbourne Airport's Control Tower

Melbourne Airport’s control tower / Getty

National aviation authority Airservices Australia has warned that flights will be delayed across the country today due to a technical issue in the Melbourne Airport control tower.

The issue began just past 9am today. Flights in and out of Melbourne Airport were suspended for 10 minutes before the airport’s backup procedures kicked in.

At about noon, Airservices pinned the issue on a “data fault” in its digital tower technology system, which had since been reset.

“As a safety precaution all traffic into and out of Melbourne has been slowed down,” an Airservices spokesperson said. “Flow on delays to the national air traffic network are expected.”

The spokesperson said flights schedules would likely return to normal later this afternoon.

