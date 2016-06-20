3 things you should know when booking flights to a foreign country

Here are some important tips you should know when it comes to making sure you don’t get stuck paying a higher price than you have to on airfare.

There are also some important safety issues you should know if you’re thinking about flying internationally, especially in a world where terrorist attacks have become more and more frequent.

Daniel Durazo, who is the Director of Communications for Allianz Global Assistance, explains three important things to keep in mind when booking a flight to a foreign country.

