Flights From Europe To Asia Are Going To Get Cheaper — Here's Why

Photo: davipt via flickr

The Wall Street Journal has reported that Russia will be relaxing taxes on flights flying over Siberia.The move should mean that flights out of Europe heading towards Far-East Asia will be at least 10% cheaper. A deal has been in the pipeline for a long time, but it was shelved by Russia in 2006 and had remained untouched since.



However, it has now been reported that the Russian Minister of Economic Development has written to the EU to reignite a deal that will see an end to massive fees that face airlines flying over Siberian air space. The move is linked to Russia’s plans to join the WTO.

To read more from the Wall Street Journal click here >

