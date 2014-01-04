JFK Airport Closed, Thousands Of Flights Cancelled As Blizzard Hits Northeast

Over 2,000 U.S. flights have been delayed or cancelled today, and major airports have shut down as a blizzard continues to pummel the Northeast.

New York’s JFK International Airport stopped operations just after 6 a.m. Friday, due to “zero visibility,” according to the Port Authority. It was set to reopen around 10 a.m.

Due to the bad weather, there is a Traffic Management Program in effect for flights coming into Newark Liberty Airport, the FAA reports. Check with your airline for flight status.

Boston’s Logan Airport closed overnight, but is now open. Beverly Airport in northeast Massachusetts was closed Thursday afternoon, and should reopen at noon Friday.

Nationwide, over 1,900 flights scheduled for today have been cancelled, and nearly 1,000 more are delayed, according to FlightAware.com. Airports in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Philadelphia have been especially hard hit.

FlightAware’s Misery Map shows how bad things are getting in the Northeast, and how that impacts air travel elsewhere. Here’s how it looked at 9:45 a.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.