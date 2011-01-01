This Family Took A $900, 13 hour, 30 MPH Cab Ride To Get Home During This Holiday Season's Storms

After Delta canceled their flight and the bus lines shut down too, this family decided to take a cab ride from Buffalo to home in Long Island.
It cost them $900. Because the weather was so bad, the cab driver had to go 30 miles per hour. The journey took twice as long as it normally does – about 13 hours, reports WFTV.com.
Painful.
