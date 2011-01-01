This Family Took A $900, 13 hour, 30 MPH Cab Ride To Get Home During This Holiday Season's Storms

Nicholas Carlson
Cab Ride Family

After Delta canceled their flight and the bus lines shut down too, this family decided to take a cab ride from Buffalo to home in Long Island.

It cost them $900. Because the weather was so bad, the cab driver had to go 30 miles per hour. The journey took twice as long as it normally does – about 13 hours, reports WFTV.com.

Painful.

