Thousands Of Flights Are Being Canceled Ahead Of Historic Blizzard

Nearly 4,000 flights have been canceled ahead of the massive blizzard headed for the northeastern United States, according to FlightAware, the airline industry data website.

About 1,900 flights were canceled for Monday, and about 1,800 for Tuesday ahead of the big snowstorm that will hit the coast from New Jersey up to Maine.

New York’s three airports, John F Kennedy International, LaGuardia, and Newark International, are the most affected by the cancellations, according to Bloomberg.

Between Monday afternoon and Tuesday, Philadelphia could see up to a foot of snow, and Boston may get more than two feet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.