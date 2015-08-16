Flights are grounded in DC after a computer outage

Flights are being delayed in the Washington region due to technical issues at a Federal Aviation Administration center in Washington.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport says a computer outage is limiting flight arrivals and departures there as well as Washington’s Reagan National Airport and Dulles International Airport.

Due to a computer outage at DC Center, BWI , Reagan, and Dulles arrivals and departures are at a minimum. Please check with you airline.

An FAA spokeswoman says the agency will be issuing a statement soon. But she did not immediately comment on the problem.

American Airlines said in a tweet that air traffic control issues are impacting all East Coast flights. The airline is urging passengers to plan accordingly.

The two major airlines flying in out of Washington, D.C.’s airports, American Airlines and United, have been compromised before, reportedly by the same hackers that stole information from the Office of Personnel Management earlier this year.

