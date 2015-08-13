Your iPhone is about to get an awesome built-in flight tracker

Apple wants to help you not miss your next flight.
Soon you’ll be able to tap on a flight number on the iPhone to see the flight’s status, including arrival and departure times along with a flight trajectory map.
The unannounced feature was discovered on Reddit in the beta versions of iOS 9 and OS X El Capitan, Apple’s next major operating systems for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Here’s a GIF of how it works on the iPhone:
The feature also works on the Mac:
The Reddit user who first shared about the new feature noted that it only works in Apple’s official Mail, Messages, and Notes apps right now.
iOS 9 and OS X El Capitan are both in public beta and will be released to the general public this fall.
