The One Jaw-Dropping Moment When You Fly Into Milan

I just arrived in Milan, where I’ll spend the next few days getting ready for the big Italian election that’s coming up on Sunday and Monday.



Unlike some flights, this one was pretty boring.

For example, my view from my inner section aisle seat looked like this for 8 hours.

Photo: Joseph Weisenthal, Business Insider

And the food was quite unremarkable.

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

But there is one thing cool.

Milan is very close to Switzerland, and thus very close to the Alps.

So when you’re a few minutes away from the airport (as you can see on this live map)…

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

You get some truly jaw-dropping views out the window.

Here’s one I took from several seats away from the window. It’s a grainy iPhone shot, but you should be able to appreciate how amazing it is seeing one of the world’s most epic mountain ranges from above.

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

And here’s one that I had taken for me from the person who was sitting near the window.

Apologies for the graininess. It’s a grey, snowy morning here.

Photo: Joe Weisenthal, Business Insider

