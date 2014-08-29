Passengers Fighting Over Reclining Seats Are Causing Flight Diversions In The US

In the latest escalation of the war over aeroplane legroom, another flight was diverted after two passengers got into an argument over reclining seats.

An American Airlines flight from Miami to Paris diverted and landed in Boston on Wednesday after air marshals on board broke cover and restrained a 61-year-old man fighting with the passenger in front of him who was trying to recline the seat, according to ABC News.

Edmund Alexandre, of Paris, was arrested and charged with interfering with a flight crew after allegedly grabbing a crew member’s arm, CBS Local reported.

“The lady sitting in front of my client, and he’s a very tall man he’s over 6 feet tall, the lady put her seat all the way back and it was hurting his knees,” Janet Macnab, Alexandre’s attorney, told WHDH-TV. “The lady refused so he voiced some concerns.”

Alexandre was taken to a hospital for a pre-existing condition and was later arraigned there, according to ABC.

The scuffle comes days after a United flight had to be diverted after a passenger used a gadget called a “knee defender” to stop the person in front of him from reclining. A flight attendant asked him to remove it but he refused, and the passenger in front turned around and threw a cup of water at him, according to AP. Both were removed from the flight.

