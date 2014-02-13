Singapore Airshow Visitors Have A Clever Way To Watch Planes Fly On Sunny Days

The Singapore Airshow is in full swing, and those who are on the scene to do business have the chance to stop and take in flight displays from fighter jets and new airliners. (Above, the South Korean Air Force’s aerobatic team, the Black Eagles, performs.)

The problem is that it’s been a bit too sunny to watch the sky comfortably.

The answer? Cardboard visors with shades built in.

Clever.

The Singapore Airshow will open to the public February 15 and 16.

