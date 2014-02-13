Singapore Airshow Visitors Have A Clever Way To Watch Planes Fly On Sunny Days

Alex Davies
2014 singapore airshow fighter jetsREUTERS/Edgar Su

The Singapore Airshow is in full swing, and those who are on the scene to do business have the chance to stop and take in flight displays from fighter jets and new airliners. (Above, the South Korean Air Force’s aerobatic team, the Black Eagles, performs.)

The problem is that it’s been a bit too sunny to watch the sky comfortably.

2014 singapore airshow spectatorsREUTERS/Edgar Su

The answer? Cardboard visors with shades built in.

2014 singapore airshow spectatorsREUTERS/Edgar Su

Clever.

2014 singapore airshow spectatorsREUTERS/Edgar Su

The Singapore Airshow will open to the public February 15 and 16.

