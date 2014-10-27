A Flight Was Delayed After Passengers Found An 'Al Qaeda'-Named Wi-Fi Hotspot

ABC7A screenshot shows the Wi-Fi hotspot named ‘Al-Quida Free Terror Nettwork.’
A flight from Los Angeles to London was delayed on Sunday night after a passenger on board the aircraft discovered a Wi-Fi hotspot named “Al-Quida Free Terror Nettwork.”
ABC7 reports that the American Airlines flight was forced to return to the gate at LAX after a passenger expressed concern to a flight attendant. It’s believed that he spotted the suspiciously named hotspot on his phone while searching for Wi-Fi networks.
ABC7 reports that the airline is “assessing the situation,” while law enforcement has also been notified.
