Flight Centre will close 100 stores, citing increased uncertainty for the travel industry amid the coronavirus pandemic

Flight Centre has announced it will withdraw its 2020 yearly earnings guidance and close 100 stores amid an industry-wide downturn because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Managing director Graham Turner said the company was seeing “significant softening” because of the pandemic.

The travel industry is facing a tough market from which there may be no easy recovery.

Flight Centre has withdrawn its yearly earnings guidance and will close 100 stores due uncertainty around the coronavirus, the company announced on Friday.

The Australian travel agency said in an announcement to the ASX that it would suspend its guidance due to the “ongoing impact” of the coronavirus on business and leisure travel generally.

“While people are still booking travel – in February, our [total transaction value] actually increased slightly globally compared to the same month last year – we are now seeing significant softening and expect this to continue into April at least,” said managing director Graham Turner.

Turner also said that despite the downturn, the SARS outbreak and GFC showed that a return to normalcy in the Australian travel market “can be relatively fast”.

Regardless of this optimism, Flight Centre announced it would shutter 100 of its “underperforming” stores by the end of June. The company said it would attempt to transfer affected sales teams to other stores, while pursuing investment in “new & emerging models”.

Remaining staff will be encouraged to take leave, and Flight Centre directors will forgo 30% of their fees for the remainder of the financial year.

Flight Centre’s brands also include Escape Travel and Student Flights.

The travel industry around the world is experiencing significant uncertainty thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Australia’s biggest travel agency Webjet reported a substantial decline in bookings and an increase in short-term cancellations.

The aviation industry has also been significantly affected by changed consumer behaviour and an increase in travel restrictions. Airlines including Qantas and Virgin Australia have been forced to slash flight capacity across their networks.

Speaking to Business Insider Australia, associate professor of aviation at RMIT, Chrystal Zhang, said there would be “no quick fix” for the industry when it came time to recover.

