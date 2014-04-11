Flight Centre Shares Sensitive Corporate Client Information After Computer Bungle

Photo: visitpaddington.com.au. Flight Centre Store in Paddington, Sydney

A computer glitch at the corporate travel arm of Flight Centre accidentally sent sensitive corporate travel and itinerary information to the wrong clients this week.

The travel agency “a system change led to a small number of FCm clients who booked travel late on Wednesday night and early on Thursday morning receiving their itineraries and others”.

The computer glitch reportedly affected Opposition Leader Bill Shorten’s office but the opposition leader’s office did not respond to questions from The Australian about the issue.

The bungle comes after the company was fined $11 million, found guilty by the Federal Court for price-fixing practices.

Read more here.

Update: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described FCm as a “client” of Flight Centre rather than a division of the company. We are happy to correct the matter.

Now Read: Flight Centre Fined $11 Million For Price-Fixing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.