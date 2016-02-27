Flight Centre is helping 2,500 Dick Smith employees facing redundancy find a new job

Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty Images.

Flight Centre is helping nearly 2,500 Dick Smith employees facing redundancy find a new job.

According to News Corp, Dick Smith employees will have a chance at getting into the travel industry by being fast-tracked to the final stage of Flight Centre’s hiring process.

The travel agency extended the offer to Dick Smith receivers Ferrier Hodgson and will help current employees find a job as a sales consultant or in other support roles.

“We sympathise with the tough position these employees are in and recognise that they have good customer service skills and sale experience that we believe would make them an asset to our company,” Flight Centre human Resources director Carol Cooper told News Corp.

The electronics chain announced its decision to stop trading on Thursday leaving almost 2,500 out of work as the retailer closes more than 300 stores in Australia over the next eight weeks.

In New Zealand, another 430 staff are facing the cut with 62 stores closing.

All staff were informed of the closure on Thursday morning by their managers or through a letter obtained by Business Insider which read that “the receivers and managers have no option but to commence a controlled closure program” after all avenues for a sale for the troubled company were exhausted.

Dick Smith employees are currently helping out with the fire sale of the remaining stock with most products being sold at a 20-40% discount.

They will be receiving redundancy payouts unless they tender their resignation earlier.

The retailer went into voluntary administration in January after disappointing sales in December with shares put in a trading halt.

Despite reports that more than 30 parties were lining up to buy the struggling company, the sale process fell through with receiver James Stewart from Ferrier Hodgson saying that “the offers were either significantly below liquidation values or highly conditional or both”.

