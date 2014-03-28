Flight Centre Fined $11 Million For Price-Fixing

Photo: visitpaddington.com.au Flight Centre Store in Paddington, Sydney

Flight centre has been fined $11 million, found guilty of price-fixing.

A Federal Court judge issued the travel company with the fine, ordering it be paid in 45 days.

In December the ACCC found Flight Centre had induced Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines and Emirates in price-fixing arrangements, breaking the law on six occasions between 2005 and 2009.

Flight Centre is expected to appeal the judgement and the penalties.

“While we are comfortable that we comply with the law, we consider it appropriate to test the decision at an appeal,” managing director Graham Turner said in a statement.

“This will clarify our position and rights as an agent.”

The company said it still expects its underlying pre-tax profit for the financial year to be between $370 million and $385 million, up at least 8 per cent from the previous year.

