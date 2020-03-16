Flight Centre CEO Graham Turner says the government's coronavirus quarantine requirement will 'destroy' airlines

AFR / Attila Csaszar

The chief executive of Flight Centre warned on Sunday of widespread airline collapses in the wake of tough new quarantine restrictions by the Federal Government, and a much bigger downturn in the Australian economy because travel would all but cease.

Graham Turner said it was an unprecedented decision by the Federal Government to impose a 14-day self-quarantine rule for travellers that he didn’t think would work in containing the coronavirus. But it would have devastating financial consequences for the aviation and travel industry, and serious implications for the Australian economy.

“It’s going to destroy any airline coming into Australia,” Mr Turner said. “It’s going to cause havoc in the Australian economy,

“I think it is the most amazing thing to do. It’s not going to work. Certainly for airlines it’s going to be devastating,” he said.

The tougher restrictions announced on Sunday by Prime Minister Scott Morrison will hit airlines Qantas and Virgin, airport groups like Sydney Airport, and travel operators such as Flight Centre particularly hard.

It comes as Gerry Harvey, executive chairman of retailing group Harvey Norman, said on Sunday the retail chain had been forced to shut all of its stores in Slovenia in a fast-changing situation in Europe causing mayhem for supply chains and retail workers.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen from one day to the next,” Mr Harvey said. Harvey Norman has five stores in Slovenia.

Qantas on Sunday announced new measures where customers with existing bookings on any domestic or international flight until May 31, who no longer wish to travel, can cancel their flight and retain the value of the booking as a travel credit voucher. This applies to both Qantas and the budget carrier Jetstar.

Qantas Chief Customer Officer Stephanie Tully said on Sunday that ”following the introduction of increased travel restrictions from governments around the world, Qantas and Jetstar are introducing greater flexibility for customers booked on all domestic and international flights”

Qantas is bracing for another hit to demand, after already having announced on March 10 large cutbacks on many routes.

“We understand that some customers would prefer not to travel at the moment,” Ms Tully said on Sunday.

“We have removed the standard change fees, where it applies, and are giving customers the option to cancel their flight and receive a travel voucher that can be used anywhere on our network at a later date,” she said.

The chief executive of one of Australia’s biggest agricultural companies, Elders Ltd, is one step ahead of the Federal Government’s 14-day forced quarantine for returning overseas travellers, having already ordered his chief financial officer to go into a two-week lockdown as he prepares to return from the United States.

Elders chief executive Mark Allison said the ruling from the Federal Government announced on Sunday afternoon was sensible, and one which the group’s chief financial officer Richard Davey would be strictly following when he returns from the USA overnight.

“He will be working from home,” Mr Allison said. “I have already spoken to him on the phone,” Mr Allison said.

Elders, the pastoral and agriculture group with a 181-year-old history, has 2,500 employees and four weeks ago introduced a ruling where any international travel had to be personally signed off by Mr Allison. Non-essential travel had been curbed.

“We’ve been a little bit ahead of it,”Mr Allison said. Mr Davey has been in the United States and will go into self-quarantine for two weeks.

Large numbers of Australian companies by late February had already instituted widespread international travel bans on their staff as the coronavirus outbreak worsened. Harvey Norman was one of them.

“We stopped that a while back,” Mr Harvey said.

Virgin said on Sunday afternoon it was still “assessing our response”. A spokeswoman for the airline said it was urgently working through the issues.

“We understand these restrictions may affect our guest’s travel plans and are working out how we can best support them,” the spokeswoman said.

Sydney Airport declined to comment on Sunday afternoon on the tougher restrictions for returning offshore travellers. Its share price has been hit hard in the past two months by the dramatic effect the coronavirus pandemic is having on traffic numbers.

Melbourne Airport, Brisbane Airport and Adelaide Airport have all been cutting non-essential spending and foot traffic at airports around Australia is already at extremely low levels compared with normal times.

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.