Nearly 3,000 US Flights Cancelled As Snow Hits Northeast

More than 2,900 flights into, out of, and within the U.S. have been cancelled today, as the Northeast braces for another braces for another wave of freezing weather and heavy snow.

More than 30% of flights into and out of LaGuardia, JFK, Newark, Philadelphia, Reagan National, Washington Dulles, and Baltimore Washington airports have been cancelled, according to FlightAware.com.

Nearly 1,000 U.S. flights scheduled for Wednesday have already been cancelled.

Several airlines have already waived fees for passengers who want to change their reservations. JetBlue’s COO warned on Twitter that the airline, which runs most of its flights through New York or Boston, is preparing to scale down its operations for today and tomorrow:

Our plan for Tues/Weds: major thinning to our ops in NY/BOS and other northeast airports beginning this eve thru tomorrow morning.

— Rob Maruster (@JetBlueCOO) January 21, 2014

JetBlue was criticised earlier this month when it left passengers stranded for days in the Caribbean without flights home. It has cancelled nearly 30% of its flights for today, and 21% of its flights for Wednesday.

AirTrain service to JFK has been suspended and replaced with free shuttle buses, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

FlightAware.com’s Misery Map shows how cancellations and delays ripple across the country. Here’s how it looked a bit after 4 p.m.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.