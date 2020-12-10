Flight attendants are being asked to wear diapers and avoid bathrooms to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in China

Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters Flight attendants wearing face masks and gloves before a flight takes off in Xichang, Sichuan province, China.

Flight attendants in China have been urged to wear diapers and avoid bathrooms, according to guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

“It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks,” according to a CNN report that translated the original guidelines.

Flight attendants in China reportedly have been urged to wear disposable diapers and avoid aeroplane bathrooms as part of the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, according to new guidelines issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

“It is recommended that cabin crew members wear disposable diapers and avoid using the lavatories, barring special circumstances to avoid infection risks,” according to a CNN report that translated parts of the original guidelines.

The recommendation came alongside rules for other standard personal protective equipment, or PPE, like masks, gloves, and goggles. Those rules echoed those issued by the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC), which also call for flight crew to wear disposable gloves and facemasks.

The CDC guidelines including details on how to thoroughly scrub an aeroplane after each, and how to get rid of protective gear without spreading the virus. “After use, PPE must be carefully removed to avoid contaminating your skin or clothing,” said the guidelines.

In October, data showed flight attendants and other airline workers had lower rates of COVID-19 infection. Airlines said at the time that it illustrated how effective PPE was.

The US Association of Flight Attendants-CWA meanwhile urged flight staff to “wear a mask, wash hands frequently, and use all the safety tools at our disposal to remain healthy.” In June, the union said face masks were essential for building customer trust.

The Chinese guidelines went a step futher, however, saying that by wearing disposable diapers, cabin crew could avoid the usually tight aeroplane bathrooms. They said the tiny spaces could be hotspots for the spread of coronavirus. The recommendations were meant for flight attendants in areas with especially high infection rates.

