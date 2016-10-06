Flight attendants share 16 things most people don't know about the job

Despite the frequency with which people fly these days, flight attendants’ jobs are still, surprisingly, shrouded in a fair amount of mystery.

In fact, we know so little about what they do for a living that misconceptions abound.

To help lift the veil a little, we asked flight attendants everywhere to share some things that might surprise people about their job, and more than 60 responded.

We’ve anonymously included some of their answers here:

‘We only get paid for flight hours’

“So, for example, your duty day could actually be 12 hours, but you only get paid for six hours of work.”

“We aren’t paid for boarding or deplaning. We are only paid for time away from the gate.”

But you can make ‘a very good living’

“You’ll never get rich being a flight attendant, but you can have some control over how much you make.”

‘Our main job is safety and security’

“There are about 300 rules we follow for this.”

‘Flight attendants are highly educated’

“We must maintain FAA qualifications yearly.”

‘It’s actually kind of lonely at times’

“We spend hours alone in hotels and airports.”

‘When we’re on reserve, we can spend up to six days without flying or going anywhere’

“We are supposed to have everything ready to go at the drop of a hat, but on slower flying months, we finally have time to catch up on Netflix.”

‘There are many hats we might have to wear’

“Think of anything that could possibly happen anywhere — if it happens at 37,000 feet in the air, guess who is taking care of it? We do much more than hand out cokes, but unfortunately that is what the public sees, especially if they only fly domestically.”

“I know how to build a bomb stack, and if it came down to it, I could deliver your baby.”

“We are trained to protect the flight deck at all costs.”

‘Flight attendant training is, hands down, the toughest job interview you’ll ever go through’

“We’re truly hard-trained safety experts on a plane to save your life, not just to serve you a tomato juice. The training is inexplicable, like childbirth. You can’t understand how hard it is until you experience it.”

Flight attendants put their lives on the line

All that training comes in handy

“Even though I’m not First-Aid or CPR certified, our training helped make me capable of saving a life in mid-air on two different occasions.”

Some airlines still have strict guidelines for the physical appearance of their cabin crew

“For my airline, having a pimple or a cold sore may cause you to be grounded for weeks.”

‘People don’t leave this job’

“Once you decide you like it, it becomes a lifelong career. You’ll know within the first year.”

‘There’s a reason flight attendants are the most eccentric, quirky and generous people you will ever meet

“We are hired that way. It helps us deal with all of the different personalities we encounter everyday.”

You learn a lot about people

“The job is a great lesson in studying Psychology.”

‘The job requires physical strength’

“Bar carts are heavy.”

‘It’s rather dirty … ‘

” … and unhealthy.”

*Note: Flight attendants ranked No. 2 on Business Insider’s list of the jobs that are most damaging to your health.

