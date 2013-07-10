2 Flight Attendants Were Thrown Out The Back Of The Plane During Flight 214's Crash Landing

NTSB Chairman Debbie Hersman and investigator-in-charge Bill English at the crash site of Asiana Flight 214.

Two flight attendants onboard Asiana Flight 214 were thrown out the back of the plane during its crash landing in San Francisco on Saturday.



They were found by emergency responders off to the side of the runway, National Transportation Safety Board Chairman Debbie Hersman said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

They both survived, with unspecified injuries. There were eight other flight attendants on board, as well as four pilots.

One of the pilots also said in his NTSB interview that an emergency slide deployed inside the plane, trapping another flight attendant.

The Boeing 777 approached for landing too slowly, and its main landing gear hit the seawall at the edge of the San Francisco Bay. The tail also hit the seawall, and broke off, leaving a gap at the rear of the aircraft, where those two flight attendants were stationed.

Also scattered on and around the runway were pieces of cabin, galley materials, newspapers, flooring, magazines, and assorted aircraft parts.

Two Chinese teenage girls on their way to summer camp were the only fatalities, though dozens of passengers were seriously injured.

