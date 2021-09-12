Take a tour of a flight attendant’s crash pad, where she sleeps between shifts to the sound of snoring coworkers and nonstop alarms

At the beginning of 2020, Cierra traded her job as a dolphin trainer for a role as a flight attendant. Before becoming a flight attendant, Cierra was a dolphin trainer. @cierra_mistt/TikTok

“People make this job out to seem like it’s the most glamorous job ever,” Cierra, 27, told Insider, of being a flight attendant. “It’s not all glamorous.” Cierra would not disclose her last name for privacy reasons, but Insider has verified her employment. Cierra is a flight attendant based out of New York City. @cierra_mistt/TikTok

One of the less-glamorous sides is her living situation. Cierra’s home is in Florida, but since her job is based in New York City, she told Insider she often finds herself needing a place to stay there when she’s scheduled for an early flight. An overhead view of one of New York City’s main airports. Adrees Latif/Reuters

So, Cierra said she pays rent to The Hotel Crash Pad Network – a company that arranges accommodation for airline staff – to stay in a crash pad, essentially a hostel for flight attendants and pilots. According to Cierra, her pad is a cross between a frat house and the home from “Big Brother.” Some beds have tents for added privacy. @cierra_mistt/TikTok

A crash pad’s appeal is its cost, Cierra said. While the price depends on the location and how frequently a flight attendant or pilot plans to stay, she said it’s typically much cheaper than nearby hotels and Airbnbs. Cierra and nine others can stay in the crash pad at one time, she told Insider. @cierra_mistt/TikTok

For $US350 ($AU476) a month, Cierra said she spends about 11 nights in her New York City crash pad. Most cities with major airports have crash pads, which can be located in homes, hotels (like Cierra’s), and apartment complexes. Cierra said her crash pad is in a hotel. dogayusufdokdok/Getty Images

For Cierra’s crash pad, The Hotel Crash Pad Network turned two hotel rooms into a singular accommodation. The resemblance of a hotel room is hard to miss when you step inside. There’s a typical bathroom with a shower and toilet, and the beds have hotel-room sheets. @cierra_mistt/TikTok Source: The Hotel Crash Pad Network

As in most hotel rooms, the bathroom is conveniently stocked with miniature bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and soap. An arrow points to the stocked hotel toiletries in Cierra’s crash pad. @cierra_mistt/TikTok

But when you get to the bedroom area, it’s clear why Cierra’s rent is so low. Instead of a king-sized bed, there’s a set of bunk beds and three twin-sized mattresses. There’s a set of bunk beds and traditional twin-sized beds in each room of the crash pad. @cierra_mistt/TikTok

There’s also an adjoining room with a similar setup. Together, 10 people can share the two rooms and two bathrooms, Cierra said. Two hotel rooms make up the crash pad, Cierra said. @cierra_mistt/TikTok

While the main allure is the price, Cierra added that there’s a handful of other benefits that come with living in her crash pad. There’s a box of earplugs in case someone is snoring loudly and a chart that helps everyone plan for their mornings. @cierra_mistt/TikTok

For example, she’s close to the airport, gets free airport transportation, and her crash pad includes housekeeping, which means there are never arguments over tidiness, she said. Housekeeping and transportation are two benefits of living in a crash pad, Cierra said. Bjorn Vinter/Getty Images/EschCollection/Getty Images

But there are challenges. “You know what you’re getting yourself into when you decide to sign up for a crash pad,” Cierra said. That typically includes snoring, alarms constantly going off, a lack of privacy, and people partying late into the night, according to the flight attendant. A selfie Cierra said she took while listening to drama unfold in her crash pad. @cierra_mistt/TikTok

Ultimately, Cierra told Insider she loves staying in a crash pad for the people and the adventures. Whether it’s bonding in the room or embarking on NYC adventures, Cierra said she loves living in the hostel-like setting. @cierra_mistt/TikTok