Everything We Know About Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 In One Graphic

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 is still missing after dropping off air traffic control screens less than an hour into a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8.

Agence France-Presse has created this helpful graphic showing what is known about the sequence of events.

Note that Malaysian officals now say that authorities “don’t know” when the ACARS system, one of the plane’s automatic tracking systems, was switched off.

Experts agree that the it will be extremely difficult to find the plane if it crashed into a deep and remote part of the Indian Ocean. The other possibility, according to the final satellite communications with the plane, places it in nothern Thailand, China, or central Asia.

