New York Bar Serves Crass 'Flight 370' Cocktail

Amanda Macias/Business Insider This is the cocktail menu at Mother’s Ruin on April 2, 2014. The ‘Flight 370’ is the fourth drink listed from the top.

Amid the looming search for the missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner that disappeared nearly a month ago, a ‘cocktail temple’ in New York’s Nolita area is serving up a “Flight 370” cocktail — and no, it’s not for charity.

I was a patron of Mother’s Ruin last week and inquired about the $US13 cocktail — a mixture of gin, lemon, aperol, and grapefruit bitters — clearly posted behind the bar.

“We change our drinks up every other day. We added that one [Flight 370] to our menu on Monday,” a male bartender told me.

Just a week after the Malaysian Prime Minister said “beyond any doubt” everyone onboard Flight 370 had perished, the drink was apparently added to the menu.

Co-owners T.J. Lynch and Richard Knapp opened Mother’s Ruin three years ago and both have expansive backgrounds in the hospitality industry.

According to Knapps’ resume uploaded to Shakestir.com, he is “a devotee of the cocktail.”

Also noted on his resume, “Richard’s passion for spirits lies in the belief that when mixed in good company, a drink can become more than the sum of its parts, that it can become a communal experience to be shared and remembered.

Mother’s Ruin management did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.