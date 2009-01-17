Flight 1549's Hudson River Splashdown: Bigger Than Anna Nicole Smith!

How big was yesterday’s news of US Airways Flight 1549 Hudson splashdown on the Internet?



A little bigger than Anna Nicole Smith, but not close to matching the global excitement over Ghana’s triumph over the US in 2006’s world cup.

Internet traffic spiked to 5 million “demands per second” shortly after reports of US Airways Flight 1549 began circulating yesterday, reports content delivery network Akamai.

Word of Anna Nicole Smith’s sudden death on February 8, 2007 resulted in a spike of 4.8 mllion demands per second, after Ghana beat the US that number quickly reached 7.2 million.

When the US elected Barack Obama president, bandwidth demands reach 8.5 million vistors per minute across Akamai’s delivery network.

Akamai claims to the world’s largest Internet content delivery service and services CNN, CBS, NBC, Reuters and the BBC.

Here’s a chart of the companies peak traffic moments since 2005:

