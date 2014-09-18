Someone Printed Out Uber Fliers With Swastikas On Them And Distributed Them Around New York

Fliers bearing swastikas and on-demand car service Uber’s name were reportedly spotted in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Monday night.

The New York Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime, reports DNA Info.

“Numerous” copies of the black and white flyer were found by a member of the Williamsburg Shomrim (a Jewish neighbourhood watch group) near the historically Hasidic Jewish neighbourhood at Bedford Avenue at Williamsburg Street, according to DNA Info. NYPD were then called to the scene.

The act doesn’t appear to be associated with Uber. “Uber condemns this disgusting act of hatred and calls on the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force to aggressively investigate this despicable crime,” said Uber’s NYC general manager Josh Mohrer in a statement.

The incident was first reported by JPUpdates.com. Uber has been in the news in New York this week — a group of its drivers are unhappy with the company’s policies and how they have been paid, and protested Monday at the company’s offices in Long Island City, Queens.

