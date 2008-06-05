Flickr Traffic (Maybe) Spiking. Why? (YHOO)

Something’s up with Yahoo’s Flickr. Two sites show an increase in traffic in April – Compete shows a big spike, and comScore shows solid growth. And one site, Alexa, shows a big spike in mid-May,



So what gives? We’re not sure. A spike in April would make sense, since that’s when Flickr gave users the ability to upload video. But Alexa, flawed as it is, doesn’t show an increase until May. We’ve contacted the company, and we’ll update if we hear something.

And in the meantime, if you know (or just want to guess), tell us in comments.

ComScore

