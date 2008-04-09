Flickr's $25 Fee: A Business Model For User-Generated Video?

Yahoo’s photo sharing site Flickr added a much anticipated feature: the ability to upload video. The catch? You need to subscribe to Flickr’s “pro” service, which costs $25 a year and allows users to upload more than 100MB of photos (or video) a month.



The pro service is a pretty easy up-sell for Flickr addicts, and the ability to upload short videos will make it an easier sell. A demo convinced Techcrunch that Flickr’s 90-second limit would be sufficient for most users sharing snapshots and the like.

But Motionbox CEO Chris O’Brien isn’t so sure. Motionbox has its own $30/y premium service for heavy users and he’s seeing a different trend: “We are getting family videos many tens of minutes long at very high HD quality being uploaded all day long,” O’Brien said. “This is where the market is going.”

The question of how to make money from user-generated video is vexing all video sites, and won’t be settled by the few sites charging for storage — especially while YouTube, Vimeo, Yahoo Video and dozens of others are still picking up the tab. It’s a nifty feature for Flickr loyalists, but will have a hard time competing with free.

