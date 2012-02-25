Flickr Is Fighting Copyright Theft On Pinterest

Photo: Illustration: Kevin Lincoln/Business Insider

It’s come up before that Pinterest might be enabling massive copyright theft, and now photo-sharing site Flickr is intervening by disabling Pinterest pins on all copyrighted images, reports VentureBeat.Flickr is the third largest source of all pinned material on the site, and with a newly added tag to each page showing a copyrighted image, Flickr users who want to protect their work can do so.



A Flickr rep told VentureBeat that “Flickr has implemented the tag and it appears on all non-public/non-safe pages, as well as when a member has disabled sharing of their Flickr content. This means only content that is ‘safe,’ ‘public’ and has the sharing button enabled can be pinned to Pinterest.”

