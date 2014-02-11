The 10 Most Striking Photos From Flickr's 10th Anniversary Video

Happy 10th birthday, Flickr!
Today — hot on the heels of Facebook’s first decade celebration — Flickr is commemorating 10 years of photo-sharing.
To honour its special day, the company put together a beautiful video of different user-submitted photographs over the years. You can watch the whole video here, but these are 10 of our favourite striking photos:
