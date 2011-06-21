Flickr Founder Caterina Fake Has A Stealth New Startup

Caterina Fake, founder of Flickr and Hunch, announced her latest stealth startup on her blog this morning.



She didn’t say much about it except that True Ventures, SV Angel and her fund, Founder Collective, are invested. From an SEC filing it looks like she’s raising a $2 million round.

Fake also said she’s hiring both front and back-end developers.

“We are building something consumer-facing, something social — all the things I love best — for optimal founder-market fit!” Fake says.

