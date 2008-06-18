Flickr Duo Ditching Yahoo, Too (YHOO)

Two more high-profile losses for Yahoo: Caterina Fake and Stewart Butterfield, the husband-and-wife duo that founded photo sharing site Flickr — and sold it to Yahoo for a reported $30+ million in 2005 — are leaving the company, TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington reports. Fake reportedly left last Friday; Butterfield will leave July 12, says Arrington. (Who leaves on a Saturday?)



Departures like this aren’t surprising — it’s been three years since Flickr was acquired. But Yahoo (YHOO) should be doing everything in its power to keep smart entrepreneurs (assuming they care) on its payroll right now — not shedding them. More bad news for Jerry Yang and Sue Decker.

