Three Reasons To Care About Flickr Cofounder Stewart Butterfield's New Startup

Stewart Butterfield’s new startup, Tiny Speck, has raised $5 million dollars from Accel Partners and Andreessen Horowitz, GigaOm reports.



Tiny Speck will make online games. You can check out a video of their upcoming first game Glitch on their website.

This is interesting for three reasons.

Butterfield is a successful entrepreneur, having cofounded Flickr and sold it to Yahoo!

The first idea behind Flickr was already to start an online game. Flickr grew out of a photo sharing feature the company created for the game. So Butterfield is chasing his old dream again, and that’s pretty cool.

The success of Zynga and the virtual goods economy has made online games a very, very hot space. The odds are good that addictive games like FarmVille are really just the beginning of an era of online social gaming, made intensely profitable by the sale of virtual goods, and efforts like Tiny Speck are indicative of trends, such as pulling out of Facebook and deepening the gaming experience, that we think we will see in the future.

Another startup headed in that direction is stealthy Mimesis Republic, which we exclusively covered before.

