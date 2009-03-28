Flickr Founder Launches New Startup, Hunch

Hunch, Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake‘s new startup, is launching in beta today.

Update: Caterina has posted about Hunch on her blog. Here’s how she describes it.

What is Hunch?

Look. Decision-making is difficult, and decisions have to be made constantly. What should I be for Halloween? Do I need a Porsche? Does my hipster facial hair make me look stupid? Is Phoenix a good place to retire? Whom should I vote for? What toe ring should I buy?

It’s dark and lonely work. Coin-flipping, I Ching consultation, closing your eyes and jumping, postponing the inevitable, Rock-Paper-Scissors, and asking your sister are all time-honored means of coming to a decision — and yet we think there’s room for one more: Hunch.

Hunch is a decision-making site, customised for you. Which means Hunch gets to know you, then asks you 10 questions about a topic (usually fewer!), and provides a result — a Hunch, if you will. It gives you results it wouldn’t give other people.

Earlier: NYC-based Hunch is a “consumer decision engine of some sort,” according to this report from Alarm:Clock, which noted two weeks ago that Hunch has raised $2 million in Series A financing.

A reader sends us more information:

“Basically you type in digital camera and It figures out what are a few good questions to ask and then it comes up with the best camera for you. Then replace camera with anything, walk in the park, car, dinner, vacation spot, etc.”

If that’s it, that could actually work if they have a good engine, good traffic, and good referral deals. We haven’t seen Hunch yet, but given how polished and ahead of its time Flickr was, we wouldn’t be surprised if this one turned out to be a solid site.

Fake and fellow Flickr co-founder Stewart Butterfield left Yahoo (YHOO) last summer. Yahoo bought Flickr for a reported $30+ million in 2005.

