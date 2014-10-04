Flic Lets You Manage Your IPhone Photos By Swiping Left Or Right Like Tinder

When you run out of storage space on your iPhone, one of the main culprits is usually your collection of photos.

While it’s entirely possible to manually go into your Photos app and delete away, the process isn’t exactly a speedy one, and it’s hard to see how much space you’re getting back upon every deleted picture.

That’s where Flic comes in.

Flic turns managing your photos into a game of sorts, and it borrows from Tinder’s notorious swiping method for deciding what makes the cut.

If a photo is a keeper, swipe right and it stays in your collection. If you want to delete a photo, swipe left.

Besides making photo management almost fun again, Flic also lets you know how much space you’re freeing up, and a tiny trashcan icon keeps a runny tally of how many photos have received the ax.

And since mistakes can be made once you get into a fast-paced rhythm of swiping left and right, Flic will always let you undo your last deletion.

The nice thing about Flic is that it takes advantage of iOS 8’s inter-app communication, which is why Flic can delete photos from your Photos app, and if you allow it, Flic can even delete photos from your iCloud stream.

If you’re someone who is better off with a reminder to tidy up your photo collection, Flic also lets you set up a monthly alert that lets you go back through the photos you took the previous month.

Because Flic plugs directly into your Photos app and photos saved in iCloud, you’ll need to have Apple’s new iOS 8 operating system installed on your iPhone.

You can download Flic today for $US0.99 over at the App Store.

