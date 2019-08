Flexo is a company which uses rigid construction bricks along with plastic “tendons.”

It means you can make toy models that bounce, spring and flex. The tendons bend up to 180 degrees and can be used with other blocks, such as Lego.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

