10 high-paying jobs that will be all the rage in the 2020s — and a lot of them you can do from home

Joe Raedle / Getty Images Physician assistant is one of the fastest growing flexible jobs in the US.

FlexJobs, a job site for remote work, released a ranking of 10 flexible jobs that will be in high demand in 2020.

Information security analysts, or workers who carry out security measures to protect an organisation’s computer networks and systems, topped the list.

High-paying jobs like physician assistants and mathematicians also offer flexibility.

Many of the fastest-growing jobs in the US offer flexible schedules or can be done from the comfort of your couch.

The company defines “flexible jobs” as professional-level careers that can be done from home, or offer flexibility in scheduling. Many of the jobs that made the list can be done remotely, on contract, or part-time. Some, like high paying physician assistant positions, allow employees to choose their own hours.

FlexJobs used data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics to determine which flexible jobs were in highest demand.

Here are the 10 fastest-growing flexible jobs.

10. Postsecondary health specialty teachers have a projected growth rate of 23% by 2028.

Median salary: $US97,370

Description: “Postsecondary teachers instruct students in a wide variety of academic and technical subjects beyond the high school level. They may also conduct research and publish scholarly papers and books.”

9. Application software developers have a projected growth rate of 26% by 2028.

Steve Marcus/Reuters

Median salary: $US103,620

Description: “Software developers are the creative minds behind computer programs. Some develop the applications that allow people to do specific tasks on a computer or another device. Others develop the underlying systems that run the devices or control networks.”

8. Operations research analysts have a projected growth rate of 26% by 2028.

Reuters

Median salary: $US83,390

Description: “Operations research analysts use advanced mathematical and analytical methods to help organisations investigate complex issues, identify and solve problems, and make better decisions.”

7. Mathematicians have a projected growth rate of 26% by 2028.

Median salary: $US101,900

Description: “Mathematicians analyse data and apply mathematical techniques to help solve real-world problems in business, engineering, healthcare, or other fields.”

6. Genetic counselors have a projected growth rate of 27% by 2028.

Getty Images

Median salary: $US80,370

Description: “Genetic counselors assess individual or family risk for a variety of inherited conditions, such as genetic disorders and birth defects. They provide information and support to other healthcare providers, or to individuals and families concerned with the risk of inherited conditions.”

5. Speech language pathologists have a projected growth rate of 27% by 2028.

Carlos Chavez/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Median salary: $US77,510

Description: “Speech-language pathologists assess, diagnose, treat, and help to prevent communication and swallowing disorders in children and adults.”

4. Nurse practitioners have a projected growth rate of 28% by 2028.

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Median salary: $US107,030

Description: “Nurse anesthetists, nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners, also referred to as advanced practice registered nurses, coordinate patient care and may provide primary and specialty healthcare. The scope of practice varies from state to state.”

3. Statisticians have a projected growth rate of 31% by 2028.

Median salary: $US87,780

Description: “Statisticians apply theories and techniques, such as statistical modelling, to solve practical problems. Statisticians design surveys, questionnaires, experiments, and opinion polls to collect the data they need.”

2. Physician assistants have a projected growth rate of 31% by 2028.

Median salary: $US108,610

Description: “Physician assistants, also known as PAs, practice medicine on teams with physicians, surgeons, and other healthcare workers. They examine, diagnose, and treat patients.”

1. Information security analysts have a projected growth rate of 32% by 2028.

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Median salary: $US98,350

Description: “Information security analysts plan and carry out security measures to protect an organisation’s computer networks and systems. Their responsibilities are continually expanding as the number of cyber attacks increase.”

