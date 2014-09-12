US

These Flexible, Fire Resistant Robots Are The Future Of Search And Rescue

Kamelia Angelova

A flexible, rubber-like robot that can operate in sub-zero temperatures, walk through fire, and withstand being run over by a car has been created by American researchers.

The team, from Cornell and Harvard universities, believe their design will help create the next generation of robots for use in search and rescue missions.

