These Flexible, Fire Resistant Robots Are The Future Of Search And Rescue

A flexible, rubber-like robot that can operate in sub-zero temperatures, walk through fire, and withstand being run over by a car has been created by American researchers.

The team, from Cornell and Harvard universities, believe their design will help create the next generation of robots for use in search and rescue missions.

Follow BI Video: On YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.